Significant milestone for Tasmania’s Commercial scallop season

24 June 2022

Jo Palmer, Minister for Primary Industries and Water



Tasmania’s commercial scallop fishery will open in State waters from Cape Sonnerat (Schouten Island) in the north to Monkeys (Tasman Island) in the South and including the waters within Great Oyster Bay.

Open from June 24 until December 31, Tasmania has an excellent reputation for high-quality, safe shellfish and the time is right to reopen scallop fishery.

It was determined scallops in the designated fishery area met the opening criteria for harvesting after a period of surveys was completed by the Department of Natural Resource and Environment Tasmania in partnership with IMAS and the scallop fishery industry.

In line with the survey results, the area excludes scallop dredging in waters less than 20 metres deep and an area set aside to retain scallop spawning biomass. Further details are available on the NRE tas website.

A total available catch of 3500 tonnes provides an opportunity to fish within an environmentally sustainable framework.

To also mark this year’s season, the Tassie Scallop Fiesta will return to Bridport’s Village Green.

Held on July 31, the winter fiesta celebrates North East Tasmania’s fishing and maritime heritage, fine food and beverages.

For more information about the fiesta, visit https://www.tassiescallopfiesta.com.au/

