Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,763 in the last 365 days.

DEC Commissioner Jason Brune Appointed to Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees

(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation’s Board of Trustees. Brune will replace outgoing DNR Commissioner Corri Feige.

Commissioner Brune joined the Dunleavy Administration in December, 2018. He has served in a variety of roles in both the public and private sectors, including one of Alaska’s regional native corporations.

The appointment takes effect on July 1, 2022.

You just read:

DEC Commissioner Jason Brune Appointed to Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.