Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,763 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement after today’s decision by the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I like many Alaskans, am pro life. I also recognize that many Alaskans are pro choice. The recent decision by the Supreme Court returns the issue of abortion back to the states.

I believe this presents an opportunity for the people of Alaska, not a handful of elected officials or appointed judges, to decide the future of abortion in Alaska.

I will therefore be introducing a resolution for a proposed constitutional amendment to the legislature in the next session to answer the question whether abortion shall, or not be a constitutionally protected right.

I have always had faith in the people of Alaska to make the right decision when it comes to our constitution and protecting our fundamental rights and this issue is no different. My position on this issue  has been made clear. Alaskans should have the opportunity to make their position clear as well.”

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.