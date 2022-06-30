CURevl Announces Recipient of Inaugural Paul Rehnberg Memorial Scholarship

We believe supporting education means giving back.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is pleased to announce Vanessa “Nessa” Ankey is the first recipient of the Paul Rehnberg Memorial Scholarship at Washington State University. CURevl is a CUSO committed to education, focused on providing college planning and financing resources to credit unions and their members.

Nessa is enrolled in WSU’s ROAR (Responsibility Opportunity Advocacy and Respect) program. The vision of WSU ROAR is to empower students with intellectual and developmental disabilities to be self-determined, independent adults, achieving outcomes such as being employed in the fields about which they are passionate and seeking a rewarding and purposeful life. Nessa is studying art and is an illustrator for the student newspaper.

“As an education and finance professional, Paul advocated higher education for everybody; and, as a father of a special needs child, he especially advocated doing what it takes to help students with disabilities realize their dreams of attaining an education that propels them to success,” said Lance Teinert, CEO of CURevl. “It is truly a privilege to honor Paul’s name by providing this scholarship to Nessa, and we congratulate her.

About CU REVL LLC

CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members. Owning our own technology gives us the flexibility to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing. Our capital market solutions help credit unions manage liquidity.

For more information, please visit curevl.com.