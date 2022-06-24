Submit Release
Service of supplies delivery session suspended for Edf. Fei Choi Kong Cheong today

MACAU, June 24 - Edf. Fei Choi Kong Cheong was added to the list of lockdown zones in the early hours today (24 June). As there are as many as hundreds of households in the building, the supplies delivery session of Edf. Fei Choi Kong Cheong from 3 pm to 5 pm is cancelled today to ensure the smooth progress of disinfection, nucleic acid testing and other work. Residents are advised to inform their relatives and friends not to deliver supplies to the site today. The delivery service will be available from 3 pm to 5 pm tomorrow.

The Subsistence Team has distributed emergency food packs to the residents, and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has cleaned and disinfected the common areas in the building where the confirmed cases live as well as the nearby streets.

