Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

NEBRASKA, June 24 - Media Contacts: 

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement after the United States Supreme Court ruled that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion” and overturned both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey:

 

Roe v. Wade took away the states’ right to regulate abortion and cost millions of babies their lives.”

 

“Today’s Supreme Court decision restores the rights of the people, and as a result our future generations will have a chance at life.”

 

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life.  I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies.”

