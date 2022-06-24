Serving USA Partner REBOOT Recovery Addresses Trauma, PTSD, and Faith-Based Interventions

CAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving USA (SUSA) highlights their partner, REBOOT Recovery, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Tennessee with services offered worldwide. REBOOT Recovery provides trauma recovery services to individuals and their families through a Christian faith-based curriculum backed by scientific research.

PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) is defined as a disorder that sometimes develops after a person experiences a "shocking, scary, or dangerous event." While it is normal to experience fight or flight symptoms shortly after a traumatic experience, many people cannot recover from these initial symptoms, and they develop into a chronic condition. Signs and symptoms include re-experiencing (flashbacks, bad dreams, frightening thoughts), tendencies of avoidance, feelings of reactivity (feeling tense, difficulty sleeping, angry outbursts), and cognitive and mood impairments (memory recollection, negative outlook, distorted feelings, loss of interest in things once enjoyed) (NIH).

REBOOT Recovery seeks to help all people who face trauma in all of its forms.

REBOOT made its debut in 2012, offering their 12-week, peer-led and faith-based course. These courses are led by peers who are using the pain of their past to help others through similar challenges. Every volunteer leader is provided with a complete course curriculum, leader handbook, field guide, online training, and outreach materials. Today, over 1,300 leaders facilitate courses every week. Over the past decade, more than 14,000 people have completed their programs at one of their 300+ locations found in 40 states and 8 countries. Their courses are also offered in 3 languages. REBOOT is now the largest peer-led trauma healing program in the world.

REBOOT seeks to fill the gaps in clinical care by offering three learning suites.

REBOOT Combat Recovery is offered to veterans, active-duty military, and their families to address service-related trauma. REBOOT First Responders serve the specific needs of those within law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency communications, hospitals, and corrections. Trauma REBOOT is open to anyone who has experienced trauma and is designed to help people break free from the pain of their past, find renewed purpose, and move forward to a brighter future.

Other efforts include The REBOOT Recovery Podcast, available on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube, the REBOOT Recovery Blog, and their church training workshop titled Overcome Academy.

When asked about the common misconceptions surrounding PTSD, trauma, and seeking care, REBOOT representatives shared that "there is no trauma too great for healing, and there is no better time to start healing than today." They emphasize that healing takes time, and measuring recovery isn't based on the absence of symptoms. Rather, the most effective way to gauge healing is to measure how your trauma has influenced your ability to empower yourself and those around you. Recovery is hindered in isolation, and "the natural inclination to pull away is the most dangerous thing we can do when trying to heal from trauma." REBOOT encourages spouses and caregivers to attend their group meetings, and they even provide childcare and meals to accommodate families

REBOOT Recovery's motto is 'if trauma is our personal intersection with the brokenness of the world, then recovery is our personal intersection with the redemptive heart of God." Serving USA operates on a likewise mission, seeking redemption through the word of the Lord through accessible programs made available to those most in need.

About SUSA:

Serving USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to building a community of empathy and activism for those who are forgotten and most in need of assistance. Providing over 67 organizations across the US with financial support, Serving USA brings Grace and Redemption through Christ to Prisoners, Women in Recovery, and Military Veterans. In addition, we support a network of exceptional partner organizations with funding and other management resources to create, enhance, and expand high-quality, evidence-based, transformational programs.

For more information and to learn about all partners, please visit www.servingusa.org

Questions, comments, or concerns can be relayed to info@servingusa.com

