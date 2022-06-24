Senator John Kane Reacts to SCOTUS Ruling Striking Down Roe vs. Wade

Harrisburg, PA – June 24, 2022 – Today, Senator John Kane issued the following statement in response to the US Supreme Courts’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“Today’s decision is a devastating rollback of our rights. I’ve continued to say that people will die because of this ruling and that is not an exaggeration,” Senator John Kane said. “This court is pushing an obvious political agenda and doesn’t care that their arguments are superficial and hypocritical. The most agonizing part of this outcome is that it will not stop abortions; it will simply make these procedures significantly more dangerous and life threatening.

On January 22, 1973, the Supreme Court issued a decision in favor of “Jane Roe” (Norma McCorvey) holding that women in the United States had a fundamental right to choose whether to have abortions without excessive government restriction deeming abortion bans as unconstitutional. Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years, protecting the constitutional right to an abortion.

Today, June 24, 2022 the United States Supreme court overturned the ruling of Roe v. Wade, leaving American’s stunned, disappointed, upset and violated.

What it means now that the supreme court overruled Roe v. Wade

In the aftermath of this reversal, states will be the ones permitted to ban or severely restrict abortions. As for our Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, there is no express right to abortion in PA’s statutes, abortion is only prohibited beginning at 24 weeks gestational age (from last menstrual period). 18 Pa. C.S. §3211(a).

Exceptions to this 24-week ban include an abortion by a physician if the physician reasonably believes it is necessary to prevent (1) the death of the pregnant person or (2) substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function. 18 Pa. C.S. §3211(b). Violation of the 24-week ban is considered a 3rd degree felony. Physicians are subject to additional penalties for violating provisions related to their duties to make clinical judgments of gestational age and death/substantial injury exceptions, subject to a 2nd degree misdemeanor for a first offense and 1st degree for subsequent offenses. 18 Pa. C.S. §3211(d).



The reality of this reversal means that American’s who become pregnant and choose to have abortion living in a state with bans will be forced into 2 decisions. Either travel hundreds of miles to the closest state, where they have the right to abortion healthcare to receive their procedure, or they will undergo a dangerous, unregulated procedure and face major injuries or death.

What’s Next for American’s and Pennsylvania

In national studies the majority of Americans, including a majority of Pennsylvanians, support upholding Roe v. Wade. The overturning of Roe v. Wade sends the United States back to 50 years in the past and leaving American’s in danger for their lives and heath. Moving forward please contact your local representatives to voice your concerns and vote for the public officials who share your views and the views of the majority of Americans.

“The reach of this decision extends well beyond just abortion but jeopardizes lifesaving stem cell research and fertility treatments. Cancer research that saved my life in 2015, and the lives of millions across this nation.” shared Senator Kane.

“Once again, this SCOTUS majority has blood on its hands.”

