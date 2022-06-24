DEC Commissioner Jason Brune Appointed to Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees

(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation’s Board of Trustees. Brune will replace outgoing DNR Commissioner Corri Feige.

Commissioner Brune joined the Dunleavy Administration in December, 2018. He has served in a variety of roles in both the public and private sectors, including one of Alaska’s regional native corporations.

The appointment takes effect on July 1, 2022.