Youth Mental Health Crisis Prompts Challenge Success to Join U.S. Surgeon General’s Call to Action
In response to the call, Challenge Success has made commitments to provide free webinars, increase data sharing, and increase students' access to events.
We're honored to partner with the Surgeon General’s office. Our approach is grounded in research and includes the voices of students, families, and educators to collaborate in creating lasting change.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since last December, Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, has been bringing awareness to the crisis surrounding youth mental health across the nation. Most recently, he brought together over 30 organizations committed to coming together with detailed action plans to address this crisis which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. According to the Surgeon General, “If we seize this moment, step up for our children and their families in their moment of need, and lead with inclusion, kindness, and respect, we can lay the foundation for a healthier, more resilient, and more fulfilled nation.”
— Megan Pacheco, Executive Director of Challenge Success
Challenge Success, a 501(c)(3) school reform non-profit affiliated with the Stanford Graduate School of Education, has joined the call to action by making the following commitments:
- Fall Conference Kick-Off Events: Focus on Supporting Youth Well-Being: September 16, 2022 in Palo Alto, CA and September 30, 2022 in Boston, MA. Along with the 200-300 students, school staff, and families who will be at the conference, Challenge Success commits to opening these kick-off events free of charge to all local (Bay Area and Boston-area) youth as space allows.
- Challenge Success Student Data Report on Student Emotional & Physical Health, Sense of Connection & Belonging in School, & Engagement in Learning: Challenge Success commits to sharing the results from over 200,000 students surveyed in middle and high schools across the country in the past several years on issues related to their emotional and physical health and well-being, sense of belonging and connection in schools, and engagement in school and learning. Challenge Success will widely distribute the report to their networks including but not limited to, media outlets and members of the Challenge Success email lists and social media.
- Student “Fishbowls”: Challenge Success commits to conducting a series of fishbowl focus groups with a diverse group of middle school and high school youth to better understand what students believe schools can do to support their well-being. Challenge Success will share audio/video/text of what is learned from these youth with the U.S. Surgeon General's office and their networks.
- Webinars for adult stakeholders who work with youth: Challenge Success commits to leading 2 free, open to the public, webinars on strategies for increasing youth well-being and mental health, including an overview of current research on youth well-being and ways to increase student belonging, healthy adult-student relationships, student voice, and positive coping strategies.
- Tools to Amplify Youth Voice: Challenge Success will continue with its work to develop specific tools to amplify youth voice and agency in school-based solutions to improve youth well-being and make an additional commitment to train youth and adults in over 30 schools next year to use these tools to promote effective policy and practice changes.
“We are honored to partner with the Surgeon General’s office to collaborate with so many other like-minded organizations who care deeply about youth mental health. Our approach is grounded in research and includes the voices of students, families, and educators so that we can work together to create lasting change,” said Megan Pacheco, Executive Director of Challenge Success. Educators, families, and students who are interested in participating in Challenge Success’ events are invited to visit its website for more information, subscribe to its newsletter, and follow on Facebook or Instagram for updates.
About Challenge Success
Challenge Success partners with schools, families, and communities to embrace a broad definition of success and to implement research-based strategies that promote student well-being and engagement with learning. Challenge Success is a 501(c)(3) non-profit affiliated with Stanford’s Graduate School of Education. The organization has become a trusted “voice of reason” for educators, parents, and students nationwide.
