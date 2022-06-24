Press Releases

Statements From The Commissioners Of Public Health And Social Services On Today's SCOTUS Ruling Overturning Roe v. Wade

The following are statements from the Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani and the Connecticut Department of Social Services Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford on today’s ruling by the United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade:

DPH Commissioner Juthani’s statement:

“Today’s ruling makes reproductive rights uneven across the country and disproportionately affects women of low-income households, as well as women and people of color. More importantly, this ruling can result in the return of dangerous and life-threatening situations when people seek abortions but do not have access to the full repertoire of medical resources that may be necessary.

A woman’s right to choose to have a safe abortion has been at the heart of providing safe care to women for 50 years. In Connecticut, we are fortunate that there will be no change to continuing to provide women safe choices in their medical care. At DPH, we will always be committed to optimizing public health. In Connecticut, a woman’s right to choose is still protected.

DPH is committed to ensuring safe and quality care is provided to all and will continue to work to keep things this way.”

DSS Commissioner Gifford’s statement:

“I began my training in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1987. I was trained by a generation of clinicians who had seen up close the devastating impacts on women’s health of a lack of access to safe abortion services. Unsafe and illegal abortions can result in irreversible harm to women’s health.

In light of today's US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, I want to reassure all HUSKY healthcare members that they will continue to receive all necessary reproductive health services and to the full extent allowed under state law. HUSKY Health is committed to maintaining access to reproductive services, including abortion, through the Medicaid program, as permitted by federal law, or through state funds.”