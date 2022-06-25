QuickPAA emphasizes on vision by announcing fresh re-branding strategy to enhance remittances, features and approach
An Africa-First platform empowering users for making smarter decisions with their money while encourage financial inclusivity.
With spike in remittance demands in recent times, $30 Billion was recorded in 2020 alone, there is great potential and a responsibility as a money remittance platform supporting the diasporas.”UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickPAA registered under the name of OneAfrica Technologies Ltd has been elevating international money transfers from the UK to Ghana fee-free since 2021.
— Tracey Abiola
The brand received positive recognition amongst the Ghanaian diasporas as their go-to money remittance platform, with key features including charging 0% commissions on remittances and guaranteeing secure instant transfers with full encryption on personal data, it became a favorite for frequent remitters in no time.
As a part of their dedication towards the ease in remittances and the financial inclusion to the African Diaspora with the most competitive rates, QuickPAA announced that it has crowned a major re-branding strategy by launching OA Pay powered by OneAfrica Technologies Ltd.
The re-branding has been a long time coming to underline the vision of being the one-stop platform for remittances to anywhere in Africa, with an addition to meet a significant demand in investment opportunities, property services, travel packages, trade opportunities and informal money transfers of the African Diaspora.
Established in May 2021, QuickPAA focused primarily on Ghanaian Diaspora prioritizing remittances from the UK to Ghana, in contrary to the re-branding with OA Pay, which will soon enable transferring money from the United Kingdom to anywhere in Africa.
OA Pay is a home-grown money remittance platform with absolutely no-hidden fees, offering the highest transfer rates and communicating real-time transfer alerts. While OA Pay comes with a fresh overhaul on the platform and user experience, OA Pay will also be registered under the name of OneAfrica Technologies Ltd. It entails financial inclusivity along with compelling features that a remittance platform should posses as their vision.
OA Pay reiterates their re-branding as the Africa-first approach to drive the continent’s Diaspora to make smarter decisions with their money. To transfer money using OA Pay, you will need your personal details, reason for trade, including the following information, whether it is your own account or that of another recipient:
• Beneficiary Name
• Beneficiary Account Number
• Swift Code or BSB/Routing Number
• Bank name
“With spike in remittance demands in recent times, $30 Billion was recorded in 2020 alone, there is great potential and a responsibility with equally exciting times as a money remittance platform supporting the diasporas,” said Tracey Abiola, Director of OneAfrica Technologies Ltd.
With the boom in mobile money and electronic transfers in African countries, concerning governments have been levying fintech taxes, and a change was the need of the hour! QuickPAA focused solely on remittance requests to Ghana, while the vision has always been inclined towards the continent than the country, leading to multiple requests from users and the forecasted demand paving the path for OA Pay.
Still looking at your best remittance option? You’ve got us! Check out OA Pay to securely transfer money with guaranteed highest competitive rates in the market and full encryption on personal data now with real-time alerts.
You can also download the app now on Android and Apple devices.
About OA Pay
OA Pay is the fastest and the most convenient way to send money to Ghana.
OA Pay has an integration which cuts across all mobile networks and local banks allowing you to send money to mobile wallet or alternatively to the recepient’s bank account in Ghana.
Visit https://pay.oneafrica.io/ to learn more or contact us info@oneafrica.io for more information. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for latest updates.
For further press information please contact:
Tracey Abiola
Director
+44 333 772 2310
tracey@oneafrica.io