Senator Haywood Responds to Roe v. Wade Ruling

PHILADELPHIA – June 24, 2022 – Today, State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“I support women’s reproductive rights and I reject the Supreme Court’s decision. We must secure women’s equality.

Our country has a long history of leaders controlling women through childbirth. This control was so extreme that it required childbirth even in instances of incest and rape. The Supreme Court’s decision will send us back to these times unless we resist.

The Court now provides all 50 states with the power to permit or ban abortions. Every member of the House and Senate in Pennsylvania will vote on abortion rights.

Most Pennsylvanians support abortions. As of April 2022, more than eight out of 10 registered Pennsylvania voters think abortion should be legal, either under certain conditions or in all circumstances. We must resist.

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision, Pennsylvania currently protects abortion rights. However, we are one election away from possibly losing the rights in Pennsylvania.

Your vote matters in the November elections and we must resist. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to head to the polls and make their voices heard.”

This morning, Senator Haywood joined fellow Senate Democrats at City Hall in Philadelphia to condemn the Court’s ruling. Video of his remarks will be available at senatorhaywood.com/video.

