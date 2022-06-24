Submit Release
Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Passage of Keep Kids Fed Act

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 - "I am pleased to see that Congress has taken action to provide much needed support to help USDA’s child nutrition programs serve nutritious meals to America’s children. Throughout the pandemic, the school nutrition professionals who feed our children faced enormous challenges, which persist today, and they desperately need additional resources and continued flexibilities. The deal passed by Congress will ease some of the uncertainty and provide partial relief to our schools, summer sites and child care feeding programs. As I have said before, it is important to note that schools across the country will still face ongoing challenges and at USDA we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to ensure kids get the nutritious meals they need and deserve."

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

