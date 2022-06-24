Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,757 in the last 365 days.

Greenstein Statement on Roe v. Wade

Trenton – Senator Linda Greenstein issued the following statement today on the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization effectively overturning Roe v. Wade:

“I’m feeling shocked and appalled in the wake of the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This changes everything – before we were fighting to maintain our rights and now, we must join together and search for ways to take them back.

“Six conservative Justices ignored 50 years of legal precedent and betrayed the American people – revoking the rights of women and their ability to make decisions about their own bodies. As a mother and a lawmaker, as a woman, I ask myself how we ended up here today, battling for a basic human right that we have had for decades.

“Women’s rights and freedoms have been under attack for so long and now, what we have always feared has become a reality; one of our most fundamental freedoms has been stripped away by the nation’s highest court. Though I’m proud that New Jersey has historically acted quickly to protect our reproductive freedoms, we will be looking closely at our options to make certain that these basic protections are provided to all women in New Jersey, no matter what happens.”

You just read:

Greenstein Statement on Roe v. Wade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.