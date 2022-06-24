Greenstein Statement on Roe v. Wade

Trenton – Senator Linda Greenstein issued the following statement today on the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization effectively overturning Roe v. Wade:

“I’m feeling shocked and appalled in the wake of the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This changes everything – before we were fighting to maintain our rights and now, we must join together and search for ways to take them back.

“Six conservative Justices ignored 50 years of legal precedent and betrayed the American people – revoking the rights of women and their ability to make decisions about their own bodies. As a mother and a lawmaker, as a woman, I ask myself how we ended up here today, battling for a basic human right that we have had for decades.

“Women’s rights and freedoms have been under attack for so long and now, what we have always feared has become a reality; one of our most fundamental freedoms has been stripped away by the nation’s highest court. Though I’m proud that New Jersey has historically acted quickly to protect our reproductive freedoms, we will be looking closely at our options to make certain that these basic protections are provided to all women in New Jersey, no matter what happens.”