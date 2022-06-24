Submit Release
Singleton: Supreme Court Decision Will Make Women Second-Class Citizens

Trenton – The following is a statement by Senator Troy Singleton regarding the United States Supreme Court Decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“The U.S. Supreme Court decision today is not only an attack on women’s health, but an attack on the self-determination and dominion over their own bodies. This decision jeopardizes the health and well-being of countless women and will have chilling effects across our nation.

“I firmly believe that our government should protect reproductive freedoms. When it comes to important personal and health decisions in life, it is vital that a woman be able to make these decisions for herself, based on what is best for her and her family. This is especially true in instances of rape and when pregnancy may place the woman’s life is at risk.

“This decision undoes five decades of progress in reproductive health. I am committed to doing all that I can to ensure that women in New Jersey continue to have access and autonomy.”

