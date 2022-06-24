DATCP Announces 2022 Export Expansion Grant Recipients​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 24, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced 13 projects have been selected to receive more than $564,000 in Export Expansion Grants. These grants aim to accelerate the growth of Wisconsin dairy, meat, and crop products and are funded through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE).

“DATCP is excited to help create exporting​ opportunities and resources for Wisconsin agribusinesses through Export Expansion Grants," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Made possible by the Governor's investment in the WIAE, these grant projects will help Wisconsin businesses engage in trade opportunities and facilitate valuable connections between buyers and sellers."

Projects could request grant funds for up to two years in duration, with an option to request an additional year. Matching funds are required at 20 percent of the grant award and can be cash or in-kind. Selected projects and work will begin this summer.

The grant recipients and their projects are:

Center for Dairy Research, Madison | $50,000

Develop dairy products for export through the analysis of current market products from selected countries.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Madison | $50,000

Bring retail buyers to Wisconsin for an experiential dairy tour and connect Wisconsin dairy processors with distributors and exporters.

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison | $39,101

Identify, evaluate, and recommend strategies to address export barriers for small and medium-sized dairy manufacturers.

University of Wisconsin-River Falls, River Falls | $49,997

Evaluate the economic impact of increasing export sales in dairy products by 25 percent in Wisconsin and address structural changes needed to optimize resources and fulfill expansion.

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, Madison | $50,000

Host an export workshop and create an online library of exporting resources for Wisconsin dairy manufacturers and processors.

Brown Swiss Cattle Breeders Association, Beloit | $38,000

Upgrade website and coordinate the World Brown Swiss Conference in Madison, including translation services for international attendees, transportation, and booth rental.

Wisconsin Beef Council, Verona | $45,730

Create videos, inbound buyer missions, in-market seminars, and a Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors educational seminar.

Wisconsin Holstein Association, Baraboo | $32,756

Create a Spanish catalog to promote genetics available from Wisconsin Holstein breeders, participate in an animal husbandry trade show in the Middle East, and participate in a dairy trade show in Australia.

Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, Marathon | $40,000

Develop and coordinate seminars and an in-person seminar in select Chinatowns within the U.S.

Sustainable Resources Institute, Florence | $46,000

Increase exports and improve market share for value-added forest products from Wisconsin to Mexico.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, Antigo | $45,000

Explore options to export and develop relationships with Canadian and Mexican markets.

Cooperative Network, Madison | $50,000

Develop an agriculture export education portal, direct cooperatives to export education and training events, and incorporate export education and awareness into seminars, webinars, and conferences.

World Dairy Expo, Madison | $28,000

Relocate and enhance the International Lounge, continue the International Reception, and participate in foreign agricultural trade shows.

Wisconsin agricultural exports reached an all-time high of $3.96 billion in 2021. Through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, DATCP is working collaboratively with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to build on that momentum by promoting Wisconsin agricultural products in the international marketplace. For more informa​​tion on the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports and Export Expansion Grants, sign up for email updates and visit the DATCP website.

