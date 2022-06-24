Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,761 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Shares Relief with Congressional Passage of Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Urges Continued Momentum for Safer Communities

Governor Tom Wolf today issued a statement following the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act by Congress as the comprehensive package of gun violence prevention legislation heads to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law:

“Today, I breathe a sigh of relief as the U.S. House sends the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to President Biden’s desk. Parents, families, teachers – the majority of Pennsylvanians, Americans – have all been waiting with bated breath as the country is terrorized by shooting after shooting, loss upon loss, and tragedy after tragedy for commonsense, meaningful action by our elected officials to end gun violence.

“I commend Congress for working together to meet the cries of the American people for help. This historic, comprehensive package will undoubtedly save lives.

“And while I’m grateful and relieved by this effort, the fact that this is the first major gun safety initiative in nearly 26 years is incomprehensible. I urge Congress to not lose momentum, keep fighting for safer communities – it’s the job you signed up to do.”

Gov. Wolf continues to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to do the same. With firearms being the leading cause of death for children, it’s critical to consider every option to lessen gun violence in the commonwealth and make it harder for dangerous people to handle guns.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Shares Relief with Congressional Passage of Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Urges Continued Momentum for Safer Communities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.