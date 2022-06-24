Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,762 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney’s Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

Governor Carney Statement

Governor John Carney’s statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“Today’s decision upends half a century of settled law, and it will lead to risk and heartache for women and families across the country. Here in Delaware, a woman’s right to choose is protected under the law, as it should be. These are deeply personal and private decisions — decisions that ought to remain in the hands of the women who have to make them.”

###


You just read:

Governor Carney’s Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.