Governor Carney’s Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

Governor John Carney’s statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“Today’s decision upends half a century of settled law, and it will lead to risk and heartache for women and families across the country. Here in Delaware, a woman’s right to choose is protected under the law, as it should be. These are deeply personal and private decisions — decisions that ought to remain in the hands of the women who have to make them.”