Sen. Schwank Issues Statement on Reversal of Roe V. Wade

Senator Judy Schwank

Reading June 24, 2022 − The following is a statement from state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th) condemning today’s reversal of Roe V. Wade.

“Today’s ruling is a severe blow to women across the country. A crucial right that has allowed women to make their own health care decisions has been stripped away. While abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, we will see a renewed effort to ban or restrict abortion in the state legislature. Already, we have seen a constitutional amendment floated as an option to circumvent a potential veto. Make no mistake, this decision endangers the future of reproductive rights in Pennsylvania and for millions of Americans throughout the country.”

