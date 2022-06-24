Sen. Fontana Issues Statement on Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Allegheny County – June 24, 2022 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Today the U.S. Supreme Court pushed the country back 50 years, stripping away citizens’ constitutional rights for the first time.

It is important to know that abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania. But the fight to keep it legal now moves to the State Capitol.

As I have said before, I will never stop working to protect women’s healthcare and reproductive rights. I will not allow women to become second-class citizens of this commonwealth, with fewer personal rights and legal protections.”

###