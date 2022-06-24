Submit Release
Senator Kearney Issues Statement on SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Decision

SPRINGFIELD, PA – June 24, 2022 – While not surprised, I am angered by and disappointed in the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.  

Fundamentally, this decision is an attack on every person’s constitutional right to make decisions about their bodies and reproductive health. Limiting access to abortions will cause more harm, inequities, and deaths—especially for the poor and communities vulnerable to health disparities or lack of adequate healthcare.  

Moreover, this decision sets a dangerous precedent that allows partisan political agendas to circumvent established constitutional rights. For years, conservatives have schemed to erode the foundation of our democracy by strategically appointing far-right affiliates into positions of power.  The extremist Justices have seemingly dismantled decades of hard work and activism, overturned the fundamental right to privacy, and turned a deaf ear to the millions of Americans who support a person’s right to choose.

Now, this very democracy is at risk. 

While this decision seems to directly impact women, every person should be outraged. The time is upon all of us to lend our voices to the cause by using our respective platforms and voting power to push back against this horrible decision. Although abortions are still legal in Pennsylvania, we must take the necessary steps to protect this right. The onus will fall on our Commonwealth and voters this coming election to select candidates whose policy positions align with their own. We must do what we can to ensure that Pennsylvanians continue to have access to safe and legal abortions.  

