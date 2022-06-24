Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Keep Kids Fed Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed

the Senate Amendment to the House Amendment to S. 2089, the Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022:

"I was glad to bring the Keep Kids Fed Act to the Floor today, and I want to thank Chairman Bobby Scott, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others for their bipartisan work on this critical legislation. Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) to grant the U.S. Department of Agriculture the flexibilities and resources it needed to expand eligibility for school meals and keep American children fed throughout the worst of the pandemic. Many of its provisions, however, expire in just a week. Today’s legislation will extend those programs through the crucial coming months.



“Hunger hinders child development; our nation's kids can't learn and grow properly if they have to agonize over how and when they'll get their next meal. Although hunger in American schools was a problem long before COVID-19, the recent strain on supply chains caused by the pandemic and by Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine have magnified this issue. Faced with shortages and rising prices, schools struggle to provide the nutritious meals on which their students depend to make the most of their education. I am glad to see this legislation pass the House today and urge the President sign it as soon as possible – our nation's children are depending on it.”