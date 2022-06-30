ParaSwap Goes Live on RocketX, a Hybrid CEX + DEX Aggregator Exchange
Hybrid exchange RocketX, integrates ParaSwap DEX aggregator, offering users better rates for crypto trades than any single crypto exchange could individually.
The combination with ParaSwap enables crypto traders to get access to the combined liquidity of not just ParaSwap, but also Binance and 1Inch via RocketX.”SINGAPORE, NOT APPLICABLE, SINGAPORE, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RocketX decentralized exchange incorporates ParaSwap DEX to provide users with the best of both worlds in terms of trading digital assets. With this integration to ParaSwap, in addition to existing integrations with Binance and 1Inch, this hybrid decentralized exchange - RocketX, will obtain the best rates across CEX and DEX. This is a notable integration during the rising popularity of multi chain cryptocurrency trading. Because with the surge in number of new crypto exchanges, each of which offers digital assets at different prices and operates on a distinct set of blockchains, it is humanly impossible to scan all exchanges to discover the best price for a crypto coin. Generally, to do cross-chain swaps or transfers, users need to go to different exchanges and execute the transaction in multiple steps, costing them additional transaction fees. It is here, that this non-custodial, hybrid exchange, RocketX, aggregates the DEX aggregators and the leading centralised exchanges, retrieving quotes from both and executing orders at the best possible rate and optimal transaction fees. In other words, it is providing the crypto community, an effective and efficient way to perform multi-chain transactions, saving a lot of steps.
— RocketX Project Lead, Mr. Kiran Mannam
"Multi-Chain transactions need not be difficult, incurring overhead," said RocketX Project Lead Kiran Mannam, "and the hybrid exchange-aggregators are the ones who are making it feasible". "The combination with ParaSwap enables crypto traders to get access to the combined liquidity of not just ParaSwap, but also Binance and 1Inch," he continued. The RocketX team has a busy quarter ahead of them, with additional integrations and features planned to provide consumers with a simple yet powerful one-stop, multi-chain crypto exchange.
The salient benefits this integration brings to the table, are:
• RocketX will support all features offered by ParaSwap and more, with no platform fee.
• For Crypto Swaps, they retrieve rates from both DEXs and Binance, the world's largest centralised exchange with $21B in liquidity. When a better rate is available from CEX, they charge the industry's minimal fees which again, can be avoided entirely by owning RVF, the exchange's token.
• Furthermore, they support Cross Chain Swaps and Cross Chain Bridges of Native Assets between leading networks Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BSC), Fantom (FTM), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVX), Optimism (OP), Gnosis (xDAI), and Arbitrum.
RocketX is the first "Multi-Chain" CEX & DEX aggregator that helps users swap any token on any chain with best rates across 200+ exchanges. RocketX is a decentralized exchange and on a mission to enhance interoperability between blockchains & simplify Multi-Chain trading by enabling cross-chain swaps and bridging of native assets across leading networks via single intuitive UI.
