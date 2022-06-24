EDUCATORS HONORED AT 2022 NEBRASKA CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION CONFERENCE
June 24, 2022
Hundreds of Career and Technical Education (CTE) educators and administrators from across the state came together for the 2022 Nebraska Career Education Conference hosted in Kearney, Nebraska.
This professional learning opportunity kicked off with a welcome by Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education, Dr. Matthew Blomstedt, State Board of Education Member, Kirk Penner, and Deputy Director of Economic Development, Dan Curran. Author, educator, and advocate, Dr. Kevin Fleming delivered an engaging and inspiring keynote presentation.
Through three days, conference participants selected from more than 100 breakout sessions where they had the opportunity to collaborate, engage, learn, and reconnect with CTE colleagues to advance their high-quality CTE programs. Local, state, and national leaders presented on various topics focused on ensuring all students have equitable access to high quality CTE programs and teaching strategies to engage learners.
Winners of the Excellence in Career and Technical Education Awards were recognized as outstanding Nebraska Career and Technical Education programs and business partnerships. More information about each award as well as the award recipient biographies can be found at https://www.education.ne.gov/nce/nebraska-career-education-conference/awards/.
The 2022 Nebraska Excellence in Career Education Award Winners
The Elaine Stuhr Leadership and Advocacy Award
Bonnie Sibert
NCE Distinguished Partner Award
Kelly Clapp, ESU 10
NCE Outstanding Business Partnership Awards
Younes Hospitality- Kearney, Nebraska
Outstanding CTE Administrator Award
Susan Christopherson, Omaha Public Schools
Outstanding Middle School CTE Program Award
King Magnet Middle School, Omaha Public Schools
Outstanding Postsecondary CTE Program Award
Northeast Community College
Outstanding Secondary CTE Program Award
Louisville Public School- Skilled & Technical Science Program
Outstanding Rule 47 Career Academy Program Award
The Career Academy – Lincoln Public Schools
2022 Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award Winners
Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources
Jason Hirschfeld, York Public Schools
Business, Marketing and Management
Tennille Allison, Kearney Public Schools
Communication and Information Systems
Dawn Freidrich, Wausa Public Schools
Human Sciences and Education
Tonya Stutzman, Millard Public Schools
Skilled and Technical Sciences
Robert Hjelle, Omaha Public Schools
Overall 2022 Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award Winner
Jason Hirschfeld, York Public Schools
The 2023 Nebraska Career and Technical Education Conference will take place in Kearney, Nebraska, on June 5-8, 2023.