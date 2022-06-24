EDUCATORS HONORED AT 2022 NEBRASKA CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION CONFERENCE

News Release

June 24, 2022

Hundreds of Career and Technical Education (CTE) educators and administrators from across the state came together for the 2022 Nebraska Career Education Conference hosted in Kearney, Nebraska.

This professional learning opportunity kicked off with a welcome by Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education, Dr. Matthew Blomstedt, State Board of Education Member, Kirk Penner, and Deputy Director of Economic Development, Dan Curran. Author, educator, and advocate, Dr. Kevin Fleming delivered an engaging and inspiring keynote presentation.

Through three days, conference participants selected from more than 100 breakout sessions where they had the opportunity to collaborate, engage, learn, and reconnect with CTE colleagues to advance their high-quality CTE programs. Local, state, and national leaders presented on various topics focused on ensuring all students have equitable access to high quality CTE programs and teaching strategies to engage learners.

Winners of the Excellence in Career and Technical Education Awards were recognized as outstanding Nebraska Career and Technical Education programs and business partnerships. More information about each award as well as the award recipient biographies can be found at https://www.education.ne.gov/nce/nebraska-career-education-conference/awards/.

The 2022 Nebraska Excellence in Career Education Award Winners

The Elaine Stuhr Leadership and Advocacy Award

Bonnie Sibert

NCE Distinguished Partner Award

Kelly Clapp, ESU 10

NCE Outstanding Business Partnership Awards

Younes Hospitality- Kearney, Nebraska

Outstanding CTE Administrator Award

Susan Christopherson, Omaha Public Schools

Outstanding Middle School CTE Program Award

King Magnet Middle School, Omaha Public Schools

Outstanding Postsecondary CTE Program Award

Northeast Community College

Outstanding Secondary CTE Program Award

Louisville Public School- Skilled & Technical Science Program

Outstanding Rule 47 Career Academy Program Award

The Career Academy – Lincoln Public Schools

2022 Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award Winners

Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources

Jason Hirschfeld, York Public Schools

Business, Marketing and Management

Tennille Allison, Kearney Public Schools

Communication and Information Systems

Dawn Freidrich, Wausa Public Schools

Human Sciences and Education

Tonya Stutzman, Millard Public Schools

Skilled and Technical Sciences

Robert Hjelle, Omaha Public Schools

Overall 2022 Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award Winner

Jason Hirschfeld, York Public Schools

The 2023 Nebraska Career and Technical Education Conference will take place in Kearney, Nebraska, on June 5-8, 2023.