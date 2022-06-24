Ruiz, Cunningham, Pou Statement on Roe v. Wade

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz, Senate President Pro Tempore Sandra Cunningham and Senate Majority Caucus Chair Nellie Pou issued the following statement today on the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization effectively overturning Roe v. Wade:

“There are no words that can capture the profound depth of sadness, disappointment and betrayal that women throughout our country feel today. We cannot and will not go back on a woman’s right to choose and we remain deeply concerned with how this ruling may signal the further erosion of rights related to access to contraceptives and gay marriage.

“In one decision, the Supreme Court has put the health and lives of our daughters, sisters and mothers in jeopardy. New Jersey already put strong protections in place ahead of this decision, and we will take all the necessary steps to safeguard providers and preserve the right to choose here in the state. Everyone deserves the right to access reproductive health care, whether that is in the form of birth control, IVF or abortion. We will continue to fight for the fundamental human right of bodily autonomy for all women. Today our thoughts are with all those living in states poised to ban abortion.”