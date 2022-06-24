Statement from Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is a devastating setback for women’s rights and the rule of law in our country. For five decades, the Supreme Court has repeatedly recognized the fundamental right to choose whether to terminate a pregnancy. Today, however, a bare, right-wing majority casts aside decades of settled law. Their decision is as dangerous as it is wrong. The Court’s legally indefensible ruling will inflict harm on millions who will wake up tomorrow without meaningful access to legal abortion care – inevitably forcing these procedures into the shadows, where they will be unregulated and unsafe.

But make no mistake: Abortion still remains legal in New Jersey. The Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, signed into law by Governor Murphy earlier this year, protects the right to choose to terminate a pregnancy in New Jersey. That remains just as true now as it did before the Supreme Court’s decision.

Today is a dark day for our country. But the fight to protect abortion rights is far from over, and New Jersey stands ready to lead the fight. We will continue to use every available resource to protect access to abortion care for New Jersey residents and others who seek to obtain care in this State.

