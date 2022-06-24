ExpressTruckTax, The Market-Leading Form 2290 E-File Provider, Reaches 5 Million Trucks Filed
After Over A Decade Leading The Industry, ExpressTruckTax Crosses A Milestone
Our team is very proud to reach this milestone after over a decade of hard work, offering our clients the best 2290 e-filing solution on the market and unmatched customer support.”ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA (SC), U.S, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExpressTruckTax has reached an exciting milestone, the market-leading e-file provider has now filed Form 2290 for over 5 million trucks. The team celebrates this accomplishment as they prepare for another busy filing season.
— CEO and Co-founder, Agie Sundaram
Form 2290 is the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return. Owners of trucks weighing 55,000 pounds or more must file this form and pay the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax annually. The deadline to file this form is based on the vehicle’s first used month. For many drivers, this deadline falls on August 31st.
ExpressTruckTax offers drivers and trucking businesses an easy e-filing option for their Forms 2290, including time-saving features and affordable pricing. The team at ExpressTruckTax also provides excellent, live customer support for their clients, available in both English and Spanish.
While the official 2290 filing season begins on July 1, 2022, ExpressTruckTax clients can take advantage of exclusive pre-filing beginning in May. This gives clients more time to file their forms while avoiding the peak of the season when the IRS is flooded with 2290 forms.
To begin filing the 2022-23 Form 2290 now, create a free account at ExpressTruckTax.com.
SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.
SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, TruckLogics, ExpressExtension, and more. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/.
