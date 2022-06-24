Attorney General Knudsen Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson decision">Attorney General Knudsen Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson decision In response to today's U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the…

In response to today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement:

“The Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion to where it belongs: the People. Now it’s time for the state Supreme Court to do the same. These decisions, at their core, belong to the People – not judges. Today is a day of celebration of the millions in our country who have faithfully, peacefully, and tirelessly fought to end this national tragedy.”

Attorney General Knudsen filed an amicus brief in the case last year.