Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,742 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Knudsen Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson decision">Attorney General Knudsen Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson decision In response to today's U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the…

In response to today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement:

“The Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion to where it belongs: the People. Now it’s time for the state Supreme Court to do the same. These decisions, at their core, belong to the People – not judges. Today is a day of celebration of the millions in our country who have faithfully, peacefully, and tirelessly fought to end this national tragedy.”

Attorney General Knudsen filed an amicus brief in the case last year.

You just read:

Attorney General Knudsen Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson decision">Attorney General Knudsen Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson decision In response to today's U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.