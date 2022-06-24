Attorney General’s Office Reaffirms Commitment to Protect Access to Abortion Care

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Acting Attorney General Joshua Diamond today issued the following statement reaffirming the Office’s commitment to supporting and expanding access to abortion care:

“Despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs, access to safe and legal abortion remains protected in Vermont and many states across the country. Abortion care is health care. The Attorney General’s Office will stand with Vermonters in doing everything it can to protect reproductive freedom. The Office will explore every opportunity to join multistate actions, amicus briefs, and lawsuits while also supporting the passage of Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment, Article 22.”

Contact: Lauren Jandl, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: June 24, 2022