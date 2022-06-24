Submit Release
Texas Prime Meats launches the first of its kind, a premium meat mobile market to cities all over America

INDEPENDENCE , MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Prime Meats launches it's Grand Opening in Missouri at the Independence Center Friday, breaking the mold of pop up markets.

Texas Prime Meats is a mobile meat market offering Choice and Prime steaks, premium seafood and hormone free chicken to the public, decreasing costs by delivering directly from US ranches to consumers, cutting out the middleman.

Michael Arnim, President of Texas Prime Meats, "We saw a public need for high quality, USDA Certified Choice and Prime beef that we bring directly from the ranch to your table. We don't offer tiny 3oz ribeyes because we know Texas sized steaks are what people want. We pride ourselves on professional staff and offering top quality meats at wholesale prices. We are making a new standard. We're even working on custom meat ordering including Wagyu. You really have to see our 46 foot custom wrapped trailer!!"

Securing the food supply chain is critical. Texas Prime Meats is working with local and Midwest ranchers to help the supply chain and is expected to deliver 1 million pounds of beef to the public in 2023

About us:
Texas Prime Meats started in 2022 and provides the public with USDA Choice and Prime beef, hormone free chicken and top quality seafood at a discount for buying in volume. We believe our professional staff and top quality meats at wholesale prices are the new standard

Michael Arnim
Texas Prime Meats
michael@texasprimemeats.com
Distribution channels: Retail


