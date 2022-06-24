Hoyer Statement on Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturns

Roe v. Wade

and Planned Parenthood v. Casey

:

“Today is a dark day for the privacy of everyone in America and the freedom of women to make their own health care decisions. In striking down Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed justices ignored nearly five decades of precedent and clear Constitutional principles.

“The American people know that our Constitution guarantees women’s reproductive freedom, even if these six justices do not. That’s why the House already passed Rep. Judy Chu’s Women’s Health Protection Act, which would enshrine the principles of Roe v. Wade in federal statute. However, Senate Republicans continue to filibuster that bill, rejecting even debate on that measure just a few weeks ago. As Democratic-led states move to implement stronger protections for reproductive choice, I expect many Republican-led states will do the opposite, advancing draconian state laws that criminalize abortion.



“This decision also opens a door to overturning established precedent on many other important rights and freedoms enjoyed by Americans, including contraception access and the right of LGBTQ Americans to marry those they love. No right is safe from this activist group of Republican-appointed justices who see themselves as legislators. We will not rest, we will not yield, we will not waver in our determination to restore the protections that Roe v. Wade offered and that Planned Parenthood v. Casey affirmed.”