U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 24

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In Becerra v. Empire Health Foundation the court held that for purposes of calculating the Medicare fraction—one of two fractions the Medicare program uses to adjust the rates paid to hospitals that serve a higher-than-usual percentage of low-income patients—those individuals “entitled to [Medicare Part A] benefits” are all those qualifying for the program, regardless of whether they receive Medicare payments for part or all of a hospital stay.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-1312_j42l.pdf

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization the court held that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe v. Wade, 410 U. S. 113, and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey, 505 U. S. 833, are overruled; the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/19-1392_6j37.pdf