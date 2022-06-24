Submit Release
News Search

There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,701 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 24

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In Becerra v. Empire Health Foundation the court held that for purposes of calculating the Medicare fraction—one of two fractions the Medicare program uses to adjust the rates paid to hospitals that serve a higher-than-usual percentage of low-income patients—those individuals “entitled to [Medicare Part A] benefits” are all those qualifying for the program, regardless of whether they receive Medicare payments for part or all of a hospital stay.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-1312_j42l.pdf

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization the court held that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe v. Wade, 410 U. S. 113, and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey, 505 U. S. 833, are overruled; the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/19-1392_6j37.pdf

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.