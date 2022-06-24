Submit Release
Governor Signs 2022 Korean War Remembrance Day Proclamation

June 24, 2022

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Korean War Remembrance Day Proclamation, commemorating the start of the Korean War in 1950. More than 93,000 Korean War Veterans currently reside in the Sunshine State.

