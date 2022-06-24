Submit Release
Sen. Kearney Announces $750K in Additional RACP Funding for Delaware County Community College 

To date, Senator Kearney has helped DCCC secure $5 million in state funding for their Southeast Campus project. 

SPRINGFIELD, PAJune 24, 2022 – State Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware/Chester) today announced that Delaware County Community College (DCCC) will receive an additional $750,000 in funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

The new grant brings the total state investment that Senator Kearney has helped secure to support DCCC’s Southeast Campus project to $5 million – the full amount requested by the college.

“I am thrilled that my office was able to help DCCC secure their full funding request for this project,” said Senator Kearney. “Education is one of my top policy priorities, and this project once completed, will give Delaware County residents seeking educational opportunities the chance to take advantage of high-quality and affordable programs right in our community.” 

DCCC’s new Southeast Campus, located in Upper Darby Township, will transform the former Archbishop Prendergast High School into a stand-alone, comprehensive, multi-use facility to provide quality, affordable education and training, and community programming. The site will also be home to an Early Childhood Education Center that will house two faculty offices and a classroom for early childhood education courses.

“Delaware County Community College is grateful for the continued support of Governor Wolf, Senator Kearney, and the elected officials of Delaware County who continue to support the Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program award from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Dr. L. Joy Gates Black, President of Delaware County Community College. “The additional RACP grant brings us a step closer to providing equitable access and opportunity to all the residents of Delaware County.”

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a Commonwealth reimbursement grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are authorized in the state budget, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.

You can learn more about DCCC’s Southeast Campus project by reading pages 16 through 19 of Ignite, the college’s magazine. 

