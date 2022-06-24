Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,706 in the last 365 days.

Daily Harvest Recalls French Lentil + Leek Crumbles

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Daily Harvest is recalling all French Lentil + Leek Crumbles due to consumer reports of gastrointestinal illness and potential liver function issues.

From April 28 to June 17, 2022, approximately 28,000 units of the recalled product were distributed to consumers in the United States through online sales and direct delivery, as well as through retail sales in Illinois and California. Daily Harvest directly notified by email those consumers who were shipped the affected product. Consumers who may still have the recalled product in their freezers should immediately dispose of it.

French Lentil + Leek Crumbles is a frozen product packaged in a 12 oz. white pouch with the words "Daily Harvest" at the top, a large "CRUMBLES" immediately below the top and the words "French Lentil + Leek" in bold (see attached). All lot codes of the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles are affected. No other Daily Harvest products are affected or part of this recall.

To date, the company has received approximately 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions. A root cause investigation is ongoing.

This recall is being made in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should contact Daily Harvest by email at crumbles-recall@daily-harvest.com by calling 1-888-302-0305 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

You just read:

Daily Harvest Recalls French Lentil + Leek Crumbles

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.