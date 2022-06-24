Senator Jay Costa Issues Statement on SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Decision

Harrisburg, PA – June 24, 2022 – Today, Senate Democratic Leader Senator Jay Costa issued the following statement in response to the US Supreme Courts’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“I am disheartened by the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. Despite today’s action, Senate Democrats stand firm in our commitment to do everything we can to preserve and maintain legal and safe access to abortion in Pennsylvania.

Abortion is healthcare. Any decision by the Supreme Court to take away healthcare and an individual’s bodily autonomy is, in our opinion, a violation of the Supreme Court’s authority and interpretation of our Constitution. The fact that this is the first time SCOTUS has taken away a fundamental constitutional right—a right that has been in place for nearly 50 years – illustrates the unprecedented and misguided nature of this decision.

The overturning of Roe is not only an extreme disappointment, but it is completely out of step with what the majority of Americans support, including here in Pennsylvania. When reproductive rights are threatened, women’s healthcare on all levels is at risk.

Instead of restricting healthcare for women, Senate Democrats are committed to making the healthcare system work even better for women and their specific health needs. Instead of stripping women of their rights and opening the door for others to lose fundamental rights as well, Senate Democrats will use our positions to identify real health challenges and solutions for women in this Commonwealth. Proactive, unbiased, convenient, and supportive healthcare can easily be a reality for women, and we will continue to make it a priority.

While this is a sad day for our country, we will remain steadfast in our resolve to preserve and protect the rights and safety of women in our Commonwealth.”