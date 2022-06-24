Press Releases

06/24/2022

Attorney General Tong Statement on Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Tonight, millions of women nationwide will end their day with fewer rights than they woke up with. We need to be clear-eyed and realistic about just how dangerous this decision is for women, patients, and doctors, and what it signals for every single major decision before the Court. This decision profoundly changes what it means to be an American, and the rights that define who we are—that many fought and died for. Make no mistake—this is just the beginning of a systematic right-wing effort to rewrite decades of bedrock legal precedent, the foundation of which is our long-recognized right to privacy in making our most personal decisions. We are about to see a tsunami of radical litigation and legislation aimed at further eroding these fundamental rights. Marriage equality, inter-racial marriage, and access to birth control are all in the crosshairs. We know already there are plans to push for a nationwide abortion ban should Republicans gain control of both houses of Congress. If that happens, I will be the first to sue. This decision carves our nation in two—states that trust the personal and professional decisions of women and doctors, and states where craven politicians control and criminalize those choices. Connecticut is a safe state, but we will need to be vigilant, aggressive and proactive to defend our rights,” said Attorney General Tong.



