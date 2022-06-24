Tech Space Giant, “Stack Pack” talks Kandiid App, Entertainment Industry, and the Explosion of the NFT Market

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the introduction of the metaverse in 2003, there has been a crusade to discover the new found land in the same capacity as our forefathers centuries ago. As creators place their anchors into the virtual real estate, the mode to capture and monetize the technology was a challenge that went unsolved until cryptocurrencies was founded in 2008. With the monetization piece answered, creators saw the open frontier in the virtual universe, and seized at the opportunity to market their digital art. In recent years, digital artists have become celebrities by skyrocketing to stardom with the NFT (non fungible tokens) craze taking over social networking markets. The fairly new technology, nft’s are a unique digital representation of art stamped with a certificate of authenticity or recordable deed on a blockchain.

Meet the nft creator that’s leading the charge in the metaverse space! Cleverly known by only his alias, “Stack Pack” is on a never ending crusade to revolutionize the digital space with his branded art. Although many terms have surfaced to describe such creators, what you will find is that many nft creators are a metamorphosis from a collection of talents wrapped into an enigma of greatness. Stack Pack embodies all of the elements of a mastermind as he embarks on the realms of music, production, consulting, and creating some of the most intriguing pieces of digital art known to man. For Stack Pack, he makes it look easy, but for many, the skill set he possesses is hard sought and rare in most sectors of the World. That is where Stack Pack has become a Superstar in both the Tech and Music space, by providing unique energy to all he lays his hands upon. Inspired by the likes of pioneers such as Soulja Boy, where it started, and where Stack Pack is headed is light years beyond our comprehension.

Taking a look back, Stack Pack humble beginnings started in Boston, Massachusetts, where his knack for entertainment began with his parents who were musicians themselves. Through the process of mitosis, Stack was instantly drawn into the entrepreneur mindset at an early age which began with the explosion of the World Wide Web. Armed with a strong conviction for success, Stack Pack self-taught himself the skills and know how to propel his career into overdrive. Stack Pack jumped in head first by constructing a studio producing unique tracks which led to forming his own patented sound. The demand for Stack Pack services began to become known nationally with little to no marketing or advertising.

The Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 came upon the United States pushing everyday life into seclusion. Stack Pack seized the mandated quarantines and isolation to further perfect his craft in the crypto digital space and the introduction to Non Fungible Tokens (NFT’s). The fact that most of America was stuck in doors led to Stack Pack networking on social media outlets such as Clubhouse which sparked a revolution of sorts of like minded individuals sharing ideas of creativity. Stack Pack formed both Money Records and Internet Traffic Marketing to host his creative ideas and concepts and the rest is history.

With the formation of Stack Pack’s record label and Tech Company, the calls for partnerships and endorsement deals soon came to his doorstep. In early 2020, Stack Pack social media following was at a staggering 10 million across all spectrums and counting. This was just the beginning of the introduction of NFT’s and Meta Verse to the market which led Stack Pack looking for a Social Media Home to host all his creativity. Entering stage left was the new and innovative Kandiid App, which is one of the leading pioneers of social media platforms that specialize and recognize the importance of creators monetizing their content. Kandiid boasts the first of its kind, “The Klub” feature which allows users to monetize from content created on their terms. Stack Pack and Founder Antoine McLaughlin entered into a partnership which is based upon the principle phrase, “Your Network is Your Net Worth'', and the belief that, “Everyone is a Creator”. The Kandiid app concept is powered on empowering everyday individuals to hold candid memories by creating albums and assessing a value to their content. It was mutually agreed upon that Kandiid was the outlet that would not only host Stacks’ impressive collection of non-fungible tokens; but educate the masses on how to capitalize off their art.

Unlike many other social media apps, Kandiid operates on a “Judgement Free Zone”, which enables tech giants such as Stack Pack the full range of creativity without fear of being shadow banned or censored. Today, Stack Pack, in collaboration with Kandiid, has one main objective; “guide the masses to the freedom of expression!” Since the initial release of the Kandiid app in November 2021, the amount of downloads and unique users has risen 430%, due most in part to influencers such as Stack Pack bringing their talents to the platform. In a recent interview, Stack has been quoted as referring to Kandiid as the “New Frontier'', of how NFT’s will be marketed as we turn towards the 22nd century.

About Kandiid

Kandiid is a social media platform designed and created as one of the Pioneers of the social marketplace. Kandiid boasts the first of its kind, “The Klub” feature which allows users to monetize from content created. Antoine stands behind the phrase, “Your Network is Your Networth”, and believes everyone is a Kreator. Antoine built Kandiid on the premise of empowering everyday individuals to hold candid memories by creating albums and assessing a value to their content. Unlike many other social media apps, Kandiid operates on a “Judgement Free Zone”, which mean comments are disabled to encourage true expression. The objective for Antione is simple, “Kandiid is a vehicle of content driven by the people”. The power of creativity should be in the hands of the user; therefore, Kandiid will never shadow band or censor the user content, unless it crosses the lines of hate. Antoine Mclaughlin has the vision and passion for excellence, and Kandiid is an example of his hard work and dedication personified to push the culture forward.

Lamont Curtis Bracy, professionally known as “Renzo” is an American author, record executive, entrepreneur, and media proprietor. Renzo Is an award winning journalist and author known for creating some of the most intriguing reads on topics ranging from world views, humanitarian, socio economic, and entertainment. From contributing to the Huff Post, Medium, Wazzup Tonight and many local news organizations, Mr. Bracy has become known as an authority amongst his peers. Today, Renzo operates in an array of conglomerates as either an executive or strategic advisor for numerous fortune 500 companies. As of recently, Renzo was named as Chief Marketing and Pr Director for Kandiid (Kandiid App).