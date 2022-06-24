Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis With Forecast by 2031

TMR Image

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecasts, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence across the healthcare sector and growing support by several government authorities for digitalization are some of the prime factors boosting the expansion of the global digital transformation in healthcare market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Pharmaceutical firms, hospitals, labs, life science & biotech companies, healthcare insurance providers, and clinics are some of the important end-users of the services from the digital transformation in healthcare market.

An upcoming study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) focuses on offering complete overview of the global digital transformation in healthcare market. Thus, this report covers in-depth assessment of major facets such as historic and present market trends, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges in the market. As a result, this document serves as a helpful guide to gain all insights on the global digital transformation in healthcare market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The study analysts have performed segmentation of the global digital transformation in healthcare market on the basis of several important parameters such as end-user, application, and region. On the basis of application, the market is classified into many parts such as workforce transformation, customer transformation, product transformation, and operational transformation.

Key Drivers of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market

In recent years, the global healthcare industry is experiencing incorporation of advanced technologies. For instance, many developed and developing nations around the world are increasing investments toward advancements in medical systems and medical infrastructure. This factor is fueling the expansion opportunities for companies operating in the global digital transformation in healthcare market.

With major healthcare organizations today focused on providing advanced healthcare to their patients, there is surge in the demand for digital products and services. Moreover, several hospitals around the world are inclining toward the incorporation of electronic medical records and electronic health records instead of using conventional methods of patient records. These factors are driving the sales prospects for the global digital transformation in healthcare market.

The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted into increased patients’ preference towards using e-telehealth and e-medicine services. This factor is anticipated to translate into prominent growth opportunity for companies in the global digital transformation in healthcare market in the years to come.

Competition Landscape of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market

Presence of many well-entrenched players makes the competition landscape of the digital transformation in healthcare market highly intense. Thus, major leading players from the market are focused on participating in diverse strategic moves such as new product launches, R&D activities, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

The list of key players in the global digital transformation in healthcare market includes:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Dell EMC

SAP SE

Accenture PLC

Google LLC

Cognizant

CA Technologies

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Regional Outlook

Latin America, North America, East Asia, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South Asia & Pacific are important regions of the global digital transformation in healthcare market. Among all, North America seems to be one of the dominant regions of the market for digital transformation in healthcare.

The growth of the North America digital transformation in healthcare market is attributed to many factors including the presence of several leading companies in the region.

