CUBIX and SECOND WORLD Enter Partnership to Build New NFT Game
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubix has partnered with Second World to build a blockchain and NFT-based play-to-earn game. A veteran of blockchain and NFT game development, and a producer of exceptional games, such as MicroPets, MiniPets, Wagmi, Track9, and so on, Cubix stands as one of the leading and most trusted brands for high-tech and revolutionary game building.
Second World – A blend of Metaverse, Blockchain, and NFTs
Second World’s game theme is stirring. It emulates real-world locations and allows players to invade, buy, build, and trade for high profitability. The game's visual effects mimic real-world locations for heightened effects and a fun-filled gameplay model. The game is being built on a blockchain platform, and its digital art, known as an NFTs, will captivate crypto enthusiasts and players for varied monetary value.
Infinite NFT Building Prospects
Second World depicts a real-world setting that allows players to develop their own cities and add high value to them for increased returns on the NFT marketplace. As players level up, high-end building tools will be attainable for better art center contracts in the city they own. In addition, the spaces that may be occupied or owned include countries or continents, and these may be at any location in the Second World.
Play-to-Earn – SWIO
For your potent endeavors in the Second World, you'll achieve in-game rewards known as SWIO. The SWIO is another addition to the cryptocurrency domain that has real-world value. The city you build has actual worth based on its SWIO value in the crypto marketplace. SWIO is the backbone of all that you do in this game, and the earnings are further exchangeable with other cryptos.
The whole game economy is primarily based on SWIO outlay. To survive or conquer, you need SWIO in your crypto wallet.
You can purchase this currency online with a credit card. Both, locations and buildings have a cost (in SWIO) that you need to pay in order to own them. However, once you own them, you can redevelop them for high profitability for more SWIO units.
Cubix And Second World
Being a well-versed company, Cubix understands its clients' requirements crystal-clear based on their team expertise in any particular domain. When Second World communicated with Cubix, their credentials checked up. There was no hesitation with choosing Cubix as their partner for building their blockchain-NFT game.
Cubix undoubtedly possesses expertise to serve wide-ranging high-end development prospects – whether it’s for Blockchain Development, NFT Development, Game Development, App Development, Analytics, and so on.
Cubix is working relentlessly and effectively to bring this game to existence. The game's MVP is scheduled to be released at the end of Q3 2022.
About Second World
Second World is a new venture sponsored by a group of visionary individuals set to harness the leading technologies in the project. Second World will mainly comprise cutting-edge tools such as NFTs, blockchain, and Tokenomics, along with a play-to-earn gameplay model to the interest of gaming enthusiasts. This year, Second World will begin to take shape thanks to the collaboration and support of Cubix, Kevuru Games, Netspot, Filtroo, Polar Marketing, Abast Global, and Cirqel.
About Cubix
With its headquarters in Florida, USA, Cubix serves clients worldwide with innovative digital products that help them reach their goals. Since 2008, Cubix has built tons of mobile games, enterprise-level software, mobile apps, NFT games, web apps, and websites for businesses in diverse industries.
Elvina Salman
About Second World
Second World is a new venture sponsored by a group of visionary individuals set to harness the leading technologies in the project. Second World will mainly comprise cutting-edge tools such as NFTs, blockchain, and Tokenomics, along with a play-to-earn gameplay model to the interest of gaming enthusiasts. This year, Second World will begin to take shape thanks to the collaboration and support of Cubix, Kevuru Games, Netspot, Filtroo, Polar Marketing, Abast Global, and Cirqel.
About Cubix
With its headquarters in Florida, USA, Cubix serves clients worldwide with innovative digital products that help them reach their goals. Since 2008, Cubix has built tons of mobile games, enterprise-level software, mobile apps, NFT games, web apps, and websites for businesses in diverse industries.
Elvina Salman
