On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2021-2029

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market

Global on-the-go breakfast packaging market will likely rise at a CAGR of 5.1% for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) provides key valuable insights into the on-the-go breakfast packaging market in its published report, which incorporates global industry analysis, size, share, growth, opportunities, trends, and forecast for 2021-2029. In terms of revenue, the global market is anticipated to expand 1.6 times of current market value by the end of 2029, due to increasing demand for flexible packaging across several countries, about which TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the on-the-go breakfast packaging market report.

On-the-go breakfast packaging is an advanced packaging solution that not only holds food & beverages but also offers ease and convenience along with easy transportation. They are designed to make the food easy to pack and consume anywhere. It is not only used to offer breakfast items but also snacking between meals or meal replacements while offering more healthier options for eating to consumers. On-the-go breakfast packaging is manufactured in two packaging formats, rigid packaging, and flexible packaging. They are majorly made of two materials: plastic and paper. The sustainable nature of paper and its surface giving excellent printing quality, therefore, is preferred by consumers as well as manufacturers. The on-the-go breakfast packaging is used to pack many food & beverages products such as cereal meals, sandwiches & burgers, milkshakes & juices, etc.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26579

Increasing Usage of Transparent Packaging Driving Demand for On-the-Go Packaging

Transparent packaging or see-through packaging not only allows consumers to view contents for easy product identification but also offers many other benefits such as durability and enhanced security. This see-through/transparent packaging can be achieved by using on-the-go breakfast packaging solutions, such as trays, pouches, sachets, and others, as they offer superior transparency and gloss to the package.

As per TMR analysis, the demand for on-the-go breakfast packaging is forecast to uplift the market during 2021-2029, owing to increasing demand for eye-catchy packaging designs and formats and added level of product visualization and product security.

Key Players Focusing on Product Innovations, Rising Global Footprints

Global manufacturers of on-the-go breakfast packaging solutions are constantly emphasizing on the incorporation of innovative features such as tamper-evident packaging, high barrier structure, scored label and opening, excellent seal strength, and several others.

Sonoco Products Company, manufactured SmartSeal® easy open and re-close plastic trays for bakery product packaging with features such as tamper-evident packaging, pressure-sensitive adhesive, and deadened pull tab, high impact rotogravure prints, and controlled peel and reseal option

Get COVID-19 Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=26579

COVID-19 Hindering Growth of On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market

COVID-19 pandemic is expected to add economic and financial challenges for manufacturers of on-the-go breakfast packaging across various regions. Other than the extensive demand for different types of food packaging materials, manufacturers are facing huge challenges in terms of the disturbing product supply chain, limited work capitals, difficulties in product management, and the emerging second wave of the pandemic in 2021.

However, on-the-go breakfast packaging continues to be a vital business, predominantly for food & beverage products. The detailed inspection of the market found that even before the COVID-19 era, flexible packaging demand had grown at a consistent rate when compared to rigid packaging, owing to ease & convenience in handling and cost-effectiveness. The lockdown in North America and European countries caused a rush in the demand for food and beverages packaging, in terms of boxes, cans, and pouches as customers stock up on the well-packaged and labeled products, which indicates the product is standardized. Moreover, the beverage manufacturing companies are launching all-new, sustainable packaging material to pack the product, which enhances the use of paper packaging material. This has likely added some new opportunities for the market players.

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market: Competition Landscape

The global on-the-go breakfast packaging market is anticipated to witness tough rivalry among key players. This market includes many well-established market participants. Besides this, many other local players and start-ups are entering the market attributing to significant revenue creation with the rising demand for flexible packaging and paper material in the packaging of on-the-go breakfast packaging.

Some of the key players operating in the global on-the-go breakfast packaging market are Amcor Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group Plc, WestRock Company, International Paper Company, Coveris Holdings S.A, Berry Global Group, Inc, Huhtamäki Oyj, Winpack Ltd, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, and Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, among others.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=26579

TMR differentiated these players as Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 as per their segmental earnings. Among these players, International Paper Company, Berry Global Inc., and WestRock Company are identified as Tier 1 players in the on-the-go breakfast packaging market. The Tier 2 players are Mondi Plc., Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Plc., and Smurfit Kappa Group. Tier 3 players are Klockner Pentaplast, Constantia Flexible GembH, and ProAmpac LLC.

Global On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Segmentation

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market by Packaging Type

Rigid

Rigid Boxes

Bottles & Jars

Cans

Trays

Others

Flexible

Films & Wraps

Pouches & Sachets

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market by Material Type

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

EVOH

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Paper

Others

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market by Printing Breakfast Product

Cereal Meals

Breakfast Bars

Sandwiches & Burgers

Cakes & Muffins

Sausages & Salamis

Egg Meals

Milkshakes & Juices

Others

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Snack Food Packaging Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/snack-food-packaging-market.html

Flexible Packaging Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-flexible-packaging-market.html

Paperboard Packaging Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/paperboard-market.html

Thermoforming Packaging Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thermoform-packaging-market.html

Biodegradable Water Bottles Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biodegradable-water-bottles-market.html

Biodegradable Cups Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biodegradable-cups-market.html

Flexible Packaging Paper Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/flexible-packaging-paper-market.html

Contract Packaging Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contract-packaging-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research firm that offers the latest market research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ