Tashkent hosts Energy Forum

UZBEKISTAN, June 23 - Tashkent hosts Uzbekistan Energy Forum.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Iteca Exhibitions, JSC Uzbekneftgaz and other organizations, is attended by experts, researchers, representatives of relevant government agencies, leading international oil and gas and energy companies, financial institutions of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, the UK, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, the UAE, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United States, France and Japan.

First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan Azim Akhmedkhadjayev, Secretary General of the Energy Charter Guy Lentz, Senior Advisor to the World Nuclear Association Philippe Costes, Regional Head of the International Renewable Energy Agency Binu Parthan and others noted that strengthening cooperation to ensure stability in the oil and gas and energy industries, the benefits of a global transition to clean and sustainable energy, in particular its low cost, are a solution to environmental problems.

It was emphasized that the forum will become a unique dialogue platform for solving urgent problems of the oil and gas and energy industries, in particular, the transition of the global oil and gas industry to clean and sustainable energy, the development of public-private partnerships and attracting investments.

“The forum is in all respects useful for the development of the industry”, Bakhrombek Umarbekov, Deputy Director of the Project Office of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan said. – This is an opportunity to exchange information and determine plans. It should be noted that the country has adopted the Concept of providing Uzbekistan with electricity until 2030. According to the document, by 2030, the share of renewable energy sources should be 30 percent of the total electricity generation. This is 12 GW, of which 7 GW is solar and 5 GW is wind energy. To implement this plan, we have actively begun to develop renewable energy sources. Several projects are currently being implemented. At the same time, the tender for three projects is also in the active phase. One of them is the construction in Karakalpakstan, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development of a wind farm with a capacity of 200 MW.

It should be noted that almost all companies participating in the forum are involved in projects in the oil and gas and energy industries, including the construction of solar and wind stations. In particular, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power is building a wind farm with a capacity of 1,100 MW in Uzbekistan.

In August 2021, Masdar (UAE) completed the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Karmana district of Navoi region. Along with this, Masdar last year won a tender for the construction of two photovoltaic power plants with a capacity of 220 MW each in Samarkand and Jizzakh regions.

Source: UzA