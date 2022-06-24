The Coalition of Hope openly calls Elon Musk for assistance in negotiations on the biggest humanitarian initiative
Video presentation of Excelsior project by the Coalition of Hope
Named Excelsior, this unprecedented project consists in transforming ships of war into ships of peace. The non-for-profit organization aims to acquire and repurpose two decommissioned USN vessels, the USS Peleliu and the USS Tarawa, to establish ship-based platforms specifically engineered and staffed to respond to catastrophic occurrences. A sea-born force able to respond to tragedies faster and better than any other military or civilian apparatus so far, capable of carrying out life-saving humanitarian missions with an unseen efficacy. “40’000 tons of hope” providing assistance and promoting peace throughout the world.
The use of reconfigured vessels with aircraft and amphibious infrastructure provides optimized capability in support of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions. The size and scope of on-board assets, in conjunction with substantive freshwater production capability, electrical power generation, heavy equipment, short-term housing for as many as 4,000 displaced persons and emergency supplies lower the need for inefficient and costly repositioning of US Navy or coalition support elements in times of crisis.
If these ships are not provided to the Foundation, the US Navy will shortly scrap or sink them in a training exercise. Therefore, the Coalition of Hope is actively seeking to be legislatively included within the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), in order to obtain the rights to acquire these ships for humanitarian assistance purposes from the US Department of Defense. Despite notable political support in the House and Senate and in spite of the fact that the Foundation is not seeking any financial support from the US Government, the Excelsior project finds itself stymied by Congressional staff indifference and skepticism, keeping its vessel conveyance language out of the bill. Today, the Coalition of Hope decided to publicly call on Elon Musk for his help, as it seeks to shed light on this callous disregard. “We need him for his negotiation skills, not for his money” says Marc Deschenaux, vice-president of the Foundation.
As the humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan and Ukraine further deteriorate, the need for the Excelsior project as a global available public-private response becomes even more apparent. “The total US help in Ukraine exceeds $50B, of which more than half is in weapons of war. If our authorities really care about human suffering, why don’t they dedicate worthless and decommissioned vessels designated for scrapping to the purpose of peace?” asks Timothy J. Keegan, founder of the Coalition of hope.
There is an immediate need for such capacity, which estimates suggest that would benefit in rescuing up to 20 million lives per vessel.
