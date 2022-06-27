Infinity SDC Limited announces acquisition by Azrieli Group
Infinity SDC today announced that they have signed an agreement with Green Mountain’s owner Azrieli Group Ltd. for them to acquire their data centre business.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Mountain plans to upgrade and modernise the sites to meet their strict sustainability standards. The data centre is already supported by 100% renewable energy and has significant future potential. It will be re-branded and brought to market as a Green Mountain location.
Stuart Sutton, CEO of Infinity SDC Ltd., said: “I am delighted that the Infinity Team and our East London Campus will become part of the highly successful Green Mountain business. It will accelerate the sustainable development of this key London location with immediate benefits for our customers and staff. Green Mountain have a vision to “Set the Green Standard” which will bring a range of exciting options for our existing and future customers.”
Truls Dishington, COO of Green Mountain said: “I am pleased to welcome our new colleagues to the company, the experienced and competent workforce will complement the Green Mountain organisation well. We look forward to merging the two work cultures, where operational excellence is at the heart of both businesses.”
Completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions and is expected to take place later this year.
CBRE, in its capacity as sole financial advisor, represented Infinity SDC Ltd., the seller.
Azrieli Group Ltd. is an Israeli public real estate investment and development company, traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Green Mountain AS designs, builds and operates highly secure, innovative, and sustainable colocation data centres in Norway. The company currently operates three data centre locations within the country.
