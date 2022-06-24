Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices and Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the CRM devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $13.81 billion in 2021 to $15.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. As per TBRC’s cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market outlook the size is expected to grow to $20.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrhythmia, ischemic heart disease, and hypertension is driving the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment industry growth.

The cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market comprise sales of devices that are effective in managing and restoring the heart’s normal function or rhythm. These devices are used to treat and manage arrhythmia-related diseases such as cardiac arrests, heart failure, or cardiac arrhythmias.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Technologies such as subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICD) and leadless cardiac pacemakers (LCP) are being developed to overcome complications with transvenous lead and other CRM devices. The novel modular cardiac rhythm management (mCRM) system allows for the coordination of leadless pacing and defibrillator therapy delivery by providing wireless intra-body communication between devices. This communication is possible by a combination of anti-tachycardia pacing-enabled LCP and S ICD.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global CRM devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Product: Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physicians Clinics

By Application: Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Heart Failure, Others

By Pacemaker: Implantable Pacemakers, External Pacemakers

By Defibrillator: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, External Defibrillator

By Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT): CRT-Defibrillators (CRT-D), CRT-Pacemakers (CRT-P)

By Geography: The global CRM devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Abbott, Medtronic, Biotronik, Cardiac Science Corporation, Schiller AG, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, GE Healthcare, Integer, Biotelemetry, and Neovasc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

