From Web 2.0 to Web 3.0: KaraStar’s Expert Team Successfully Makes a Difference

NY, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web 3.0 Games in The Bear Market
Over the past few months, with the decrease of the currency value, trading activities and BTC activity, investors have been worried about the situation of cryptocurrency market in this bear market, as it is characterized by a long-term downward trend in price, in which the vast majority investors are losing money. However, Web 3.0 Games, an indispensable part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, does not seemed to be affected by the adverse trend, instead, there has been some new vitality of it.

According to the latest market report carried out by DappRadar and BGA Games, players of blockchain games reached an all-time high in April. The decentralized application (dapp) has attracted more than 1.2 million new active wallets. Despite the market downturn, 2.22 million independent active wallets (UAW) were connected to the blockchain dapp every day in May, down 5% month on month compared with April, but still 32% higher than that of May 2021.

It can thus be seen that the overall landscape of Web 3.0 games is promising, for it is continuously attracting new investors and devoting itself to providing long-term value to users. Worthy of a mention is KaraStar, the new star in web 3.0 games field, has performed well and made a difference of its own, with the interesting and excellent gameplay developed by its expert team.

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry


