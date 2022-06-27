KaraStar 2.0, a new journey from "Play to Earn" to "Play & Earn"
This Metaverse game empowers creators to build an ecosystem that is one of the kind and long-lasting.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KaraStar is the first Play-to-earn game released by the company that is based on the BSC chain. This Metaverse game empowers creators to build an ecosystem that is one of the kind and long-lasting.
*Incubated & Produced by a metaverse game publishing company headquartered in Singapore, KaraStar, 60+ Members in-house team, which has a large number of loyal players, and a rapid rise in popularity on social media.
What exactly should Karastar2.0 look like? This is the question that every project team member seeks day and night. From games to blockchain, from gameplay to strategy, from benefit chain to ecology, from players to investors, we are committed to every big and small link.
In this preview, we want to raise the banner of the P2E concept iteration -- the leap from X2E to X&E.
The highlight of KaraStar 2.0
The project of KaraStar then emerges as the time requires under the effect of interest chain constructed by GameFi 2.0, Play & Earn, healthier economic model, complete game ecosystem and abundant capital support.
Game-Fi 2.0
If P2E only focused on earning and solely relied on revenue to attract players, it would end up in a death spiral. In order to retain players, teams need to focus on features and playability in a way that traditional games can truly provide enjoyment and community for the game itself, not just revenue. This is how GameFi1.0 is evolving to 2.0.
Play & Earn
Different from the traditional game, the strategy of kara skill cards and the lineup can make more players get higher rewards in PVP and Land mode while experiencing the fun of the game.
Complete game ecosystem
The core of the Land mode is the mechanism of mutual plunder. Players can plunder the benefits of other players through their powerful karas in the land, which can promote the interaction and ecology of the whole game, enable more players to improve their karas' ability and increase the money consumption in the game for higher returns.
Healthier economic model
Investors at different levels can have a strong interest chain. Most of the income for small investors comes from other whales rather than the income given by the project party, which can avoid selling pressure to a great extent.
KaraStar announced that the fund for its investment project with IDG, Kucoin, and circle is now in place. The fund is dedicated to improving product experiences for users and providing long-term, sustainable services. Meanwhile, KaraStar will continue to explore the creation of a gamefi2.0-based user ecosystem, and develop more new products.
