Global Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the motor vehicle engine, power train & parts market size is expected to grow from $715.33 billion in 2021 to $784.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. As per TBRC’s motor vehicle engine, power train & parts market research the market size is expected to grow to $1,093.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The motor vehicle engine, power train & part market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The motor vehicle engine, power train, & parts market consists of sales of motor vehicle engines, power train, & parts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce and/or rebuild motor vehicle transmissions and power train parts.

Global Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts Market Trends

Motor vehicle parts manufacturers are using IoT to reduce unscheduled downtimes, thereby increasing operational efficiency. IoT is a system of "connected devices" with the ability to collect and exchange data over a network without any human intervention and assistance. IoT helps motor vehicle parts manufacturers to increase their efficiency by providing real-time information about production processes. In addition, IoT can be used by automobile parts manufacturers to obtain wear and tear data that can prevent equipment failures.

Global Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts Market Segments

The global motor vehicle engine, power train & parts market is segmented:

By Type: Vehicle Engine and Engine Parts, Power Train and Power Train Parts

By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

By End-Use: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global motor vehicle engine, power train & parts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: EXOR Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp, Denso Corp, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co KG, Continental AG, Gestamp Automoción, Tata Motor Group, and Dana Incorporated.

