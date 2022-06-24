Strategies For Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Healthcare IT Integration Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare IT Integration Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare IT Integration Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare IT integration market share is expected to reach $6.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.79%. The rapid adoption of electronic health records by physicians is significantly contributing to the healthcare IT integration industry growth.

The healthcare IT integration market consists of sales of healthcare IT integration products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help in integrating information technology (IT) into healthcare. It includes a variety of electronic methods used for systematic collection of real-time data of patients in digital format to create a healthcare ecosystem. Healthcare IT integration allows information such as patient’s medical history, current treatment information, treatment plans, important dates for treatments, laboratory reports, test results, and other to be retrieved instantly and securely available by authorized users to improve the quality of healthcare.

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Trends

According to the healthcare IT integration market analysis, technological advancement is the key trend being followed by the companies operating in the market. For instance, in 2021, Lyniate, an American-based healthcare IT integration developing company launched its new product, Lyniate Envoy with API technology from Datica Inc., which offers turnkey data exchange with any healthcare IT systems including Corepoint and Rhapsody. It also allows users to network with approximately over 1300 healthcare organizations for maintaining and monitoring patients’ data exchange using FHIP, C-CDA, DICOM, and others.

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Segments

The global healthcare IT integration market is segmented:

By Component: Product, Service

By Application: Clinic Integration, Radiology Integration, Lab Integration, Hospital Integration, Others

By Geography: The global healthcare IT integration market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Healthcare IT Integration Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides healthcare IT integration market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global healthcare IT integration market, healthcare IT integration market share, healthcare IT integration market segments and geographies, healthcare IT integration market players, healthcare IT integration market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The healthcare IT integration market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Healthcare IT Integration Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Infor, InterSystems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Orion Health, NXGN Management, LLC, iNTERFACEWARE Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, AVI-SPL, Inc., Corepoint Health, Oracle, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH and Qualcomm Life, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

